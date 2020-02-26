Mighty Rivah

The James wins the 2019 Thiess International Riverprize.

× Expand Photo by Jon Henley

Virginians love our James River; with 340 miles, it is one of the longest rivers in America that begins and ends in the same state. The International River Foundation, too, has taken notice and earlier this year selected the James as a finalist for the 2019 Thiess International Riverprize, awarded biannually. In October, an international panel of judges decided in favor of the James at an International Riversymposium in Brisbane, Australia.

The prize is considered the most coveted award of river and watershed restoration and is based on accomplishments in integrated river basin management.

“We are thrilled to be selected for this prestigious international river award,” said Bill Street, CEO of the James River Association, a voice and advocate for the James River for more than 40 years and which submitted the application.

The two other river finalists were the Chicago River in Illinois and the Whangawehi Stream in New Zealand. JamesRiver.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2019 issue.