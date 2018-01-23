Midwinter's Toast

Three of our favorite whiskey drinks to warm your spirits.

Bold Mint Julep

½ ounce simple syrup 1 ounce corn whiskey 1 ounce blackberry whiskey 8 ounces ginger ale splash of orange juice 4-5 fresh mint leaves

In a glass muddle 3 mint leaves and add simple syrup. Pour in whiskeys and mix. Fill most of the glass with fine crushed ice and top with ginger ale and orange juice. Garnish with mint.

Commonwealth Classic

2 parts Kopper Kettle Whiskey 1 part apple-infused sweet vermouth 1-2 dashes orange bitters 1 piece apple peel, fresh or caramelized, if desired

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine whiskey, infused vermouth and bitters. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Garnish with apple peel.

Twisted Old Fashioned

1 brown sugar cube 1 teaspoon moonshine 1 dash orange bitters 2 dashes Angostura bitters 2 ounces rye whiskey 1 three-by-one-inch piece of orange peel

Place a sugar cube in an old-fashioned glass, wet it down with the moonshine and bitters, then muddle with the back of a spoon, rotating the glass to coat the bottom. Add rye whiskey and stir. Garnish with orange peel.