Merry Spirits

Our local craft beverage makers know how to spread holiday cheer. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, and into the new year, celebrate with these festive events at wineries, breweries, and distilleries around the Old Dominion. Cheers!

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

Nov. 14

Growler Girls Friendsgiving Dinner, Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen, Lexington, DBBrewingCompany.com

Nov. 15

Holiday Sip & Shop with Three Crosses Distilling, Vintage Antique Shack, Powhatan, ThreeCrossesDistilling.com

Nov. 29

Black Friday Party, DuCard Vineyards, Etlan, DuCardVineyards.com

Nov. 29

Black Friday Wreath Making, Hardywood West Creek, Richmond, Hardywood.com

Dec. 6

Holiday Cocktail Class, A. Smith Bowman Distillery, Fredericksburg, ASmithBowman.com

Dec. 6-7

Tacky Sweater 5k, Smartmouth Brewing, Norfolk, SmartmouthBrewing.com

Dec. 7

Concealed Darkness Release Party and Pig Roast, Blue Mountain Barrel House, Arrington, BlueMountainBrewery.com

Dec. 7-8

Christmas Cork & Cheese Celebration, Gray Ghost Vineyards, Amissville, GrayGhostVineyards.com

Dec. 13

Holiday Dinner, Catoctin Creek Distillery, Purcellville, CatoctinCreekDistilling.com

Dec. 13-15

Christmas Market, Skipping Rock Beer Company, Staunton, SkippingRockBeer.com

Dec. 21

Christmas Open House, Wisteria Farm & Vineyard, Stanley, WisteriaVineyard.com

Dec. 22

Christmas Lunch Celebration, Barboursville Vineyards, Barboursville, BBVWine.com

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Masked Ball, Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Afton, VeritasWines.com

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Oyster Roast, Blue Mountain Brewery, Afton, BlueMountainBrewery.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2019 issue.