Melodic Mix

Three albums for your weekend playlist.

El Laberinto del Coco, Héctor Barez, Obi Musica

This debut disc from Bio Ritmo percussionist Hector “Coco” Barez was recorded with an army of Richmond’s premiere jazz, funk and Latin players, and deftly explores the rhythms and song forms of Bomba, the oldest known synthesis of Puerto Rican and African music. The songs are part history lesson and part joyous modern deconstruction. Pick hit: “Plere Maria.”

Space For Days, Kendall Street Company, KSC

This smilin’ Charlottesville unit comes up with a fair amount of catchy tunes to vamp along to, and lead singer Louis Smith has a voice flexible and interesting enough to give his band’s jazz-rock improvisations a semblance of melodic structure. Call it jamming or what have you, but this group does it with force. Pick hit: “Space For Days.”

Historian, Lucy Dacus, Matador

Lucy Dacus’ sophomore album is a revelation, one of the best modern rock albums of the young year. From the soft, introspective “Night Shift” to the crunchy psychedelia of “The Shell,” the low-voiced Richmond singer-songwriter showcases a vibrant and lively melodic sense while focusing lyrically on personal politics—life, death, love, religion—in a frank and engaging way. Pick hit: “Yours and Mine.”