Marquee of Monuments

A new digital walking tour of a Richmond tourist attraction.

× Expand Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, Richmond.

Richmond is known as a city of monuments, and the distinguished Monument Avenue is one of the city’s major tourist attractions, drawing visitors from all over the world. It’s also the subject of new digital walking tour created by the Clio Foundation, an educational web service and mobile application featuring thousands of historical and cultural sites throughout the United States. The tour offers a digital solution to interpret the many statues memorializing Virginian Confederate veterans, including Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Jefferson Davis, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, and Matthew Fontaine Maury, as well as a monument to Richmond native Arthur Ashe, the first black American tennis player to win the Wimbledon tournament.

“The individual Clio entries of the monuments themselves contain a large collection of sources, videos, books, lectures, and other pertinent information that offers a broader understanding of the sites,” says Kalen Martin-Gross of the Clio Foundation.

Monument Avenue was named one of the 10 Great Streets in the country by the American Planning Association in 2007. In addition to the Monument Avenue Walking Tour, Clio offers a wide variety of driving and walking tours in cities and towns around Virginia, providing free access to the rich culture and history of the Commonwealth. TheClio.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2019 issue.