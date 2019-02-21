Manakin-Sabot Mansion

Upcoming events at Dover Hall.

× Expand Photo by Fred + Elliott

Originally built as a private residence in 1996, Dover Hall was designed to resemble an English-style Tudor castle with heavy Gothic influences. The 33,000-square-foot marvel in Manakin-Sabot is decorated with paintings, fireplace mantels, and furnishings from European estates and auctions. Now managed by Richmond restaurateurs Jeff Ottaviano (The Wine Loft) and Chad Hornik (The Melting Pot), the home contains 10 elegantly appointed suites for bed-and-breakfast guests, as well as a wine cellar, billiards room, two-story library, ballroom, and reflecting pool. A memorable event location, Dover Hall can welcome up to 400 guests at private functions, and several public events are scheduled each year as well. Executive chef Lee Hendrickson serves farm-to-table cuisine described as innovative yet approachable. DoverHall.com

Upcoming Events

Friday, Feb. 22 — Gatsby in Goochland

Friday, March 22 — Benziger Winer Dinner

Saturday, March 30 — Murder Mystery Masquerade

Sunday, April 21 — Easter Brunch

Sunday, May 12 — Mother's Day Brunch

Saturday, June 22 — Murder Mystery Dinner

