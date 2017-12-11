Making Spirits Bright

Five festive drinks for the holiday season.

× 1 of 5 Expand Winter Mojito × 2 of 5 Expand Rockin' Around Rose × 3 of 5 Expand Merry Moscow Mule × 4 of 5 Expand Gingerbread Latte Martini × 5 of 5 Expand Tiramisu Nog Prev Next

Winter Mojito

If you love mojitos, this drink is perfect for the holidays. This cocktail still ensures the carbonation and sour nodes of the original mojito, but adds a twist of creamy coconut delight. The best part of all is that this fizzy and festive drink only requires ten minutes of prep time.

1 ounce lime juice ½ ounce simple syrup 2 ounces coconut milk 1 ounce white rum 1 ounce coconut rum 2 ounces sparkling water mint leaves pomegranate arils

After mixing liquid ingredients together, sprinkle pomegranate arils and mint leaves on top of drink.

Rockin’ Around Rosé

This holiday punch is a quick and easy go to, and not to mention, delicious. The concoction of sweet vodka and tangy soda are made festive once mixed with the tartness of raspberries and piney flavor of rosemary. This drink will make any holiday gathering all the merrier. 1 ounce whipped cream vodka 4 ounces sparkling rosé 4 ounces cherry 7-Up raspberries rosemary

Once the vodka, champagne, and soda are stirred, add raspberries and rosemary on top of drink.

Merry Moscow Mule

If you love apple drinks but are tired of hot cider, this is the drink for you. The cinnamon and apple mix harmoniously with the ginger infused beer. This crisp and refreshing cocktail only takes five minutes to make and guarantees a boost of holiday spirit. 4 ounces hard apple cider 4 ounces ginger beer 1 ounce apple vodka 1 ounce lime juice 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Mix each ingredient with a cinnamon stick and add a dash of cinnamon on top with an apple slice and/or lime wedge.

Gingerbread Latte Martini

What is more reminiscent of Christmas than gingerbread? This decadent martini has as much sweet as it does spice. The bitterness of the espresso helps to temper the sugar and mask the alcohol. Grandma will love it, but tell her to watch out for reindeer on the way home. ½ ounce gingerbread syrup vanilla ½ ounce espresso 2 ounce Feeney’s Irish Cream 2 ounce regular cream 2 ounce whipped cream vodka ½ teaspoon ground ginger 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 1 tablespoon ground mace 4 tablespoons brown sugar whipped cream 1 piece fresh ginger

After mixing the liquid ingredients, add a splash of vanilla and spices in and stir until they dissolve. Top the martini with whipped cream, a dash of cinnamon, and add one piece of fresh ginger.

Tiramisu Nog

The tiramisu twist makes this drink stand out from the rest of the eggnog cocktails. The candied spice offered by the nutmeg and eggnog is perfectly countered by the bitterness of the coffee liquor. ½ ounce chocolate syrup ½ ounce coffee liquor 8 ounces eggnog 2 ounces white rum whipped cream caramel sauce nutmeg

After ingredients are mixed, top the cocktail off with whipped cream, a drizzle of caramel, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.