Make It A Weekend

Plenty things await to fill your weekend in Martinsville.

Stay:

Simmons House

In the heart of Martinsville’s art and culture district, Simmons House welcomes guests with a wide-open porch and three large bedrooms, each with vaulted ceilings and en suite bathrooms. Arrive early to view the weekly bridge game. SimmonsOnStarling.com

Stoneleigh

Built in 1926 for Thomas B. Stanley, who was Virginia’s governor from 1954 to 1958, the Tudor mansion overlooks the Blue Ridge mountains and 56 private acres filled with manicured lawns, rose gardens, fire pits, and a brick patio. The home has seven bedrooms and is available for special events, including weddings. AirBnb.com

Virginia Home Inn

Another historic home, this one built in 1920 for Marshall Fields, founder of the Chicago-based department store that bore his name. Guests can spend the night in one of eight rooms, each named after a U.S. president, and enjoy a home-cooked breakfast the next morning. VirginiaHomeInn.com

Photo courtesy of Books and Crannies DeShanta Hairston DeShanta Hairston at Books and Crannies.

Do:

Wine & Water Wednesdays

One Wednesday a month until September, guests can enjoy a 90-minute float down the Smith River followed by a casual dinner and wine at Hamlet Vineyards. SmithRiverOutfitter.com

Smith River Fest

Since 2008, the family-friendly Smith River Fest has offered kid zones, vendors, live music, and food. There’s also the Helgramite Hustle 5K Mud Run, with natural and man-made obstacles, and the 4.8-mile Smith River Boat Race, available to kayakers, canoers, and stand-up paddle boarders (Aug. 22). VisitMartinsville.com/Smith-River-Fest

Martinsville Speedway

There are plenty of events scheduled for the summer and fall; visit MartinsvilleSpeedway.com for a complete race schedule. Plus, runners looking for a unique road race should consider the 1,600-meter Martinsville Speedway Mile (Aug. 15). MilesInMartinsville.com

Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival

Established in 2008, Rooster Walk is a grassroots music festival that brings together bands and vendors for a four-day weekend. The next festival is scheduled for Memorial Day 2021. RoosterWalk.com

Uptown Martinsville

Uptown Martinsville offers a variety of stores, from flea markets and antiques to pet supplies, pinball machines, books, restaurants, and the farmers’ market (from April to November). MartinsvilleUptown.com

Smith River Sports Complex

A 90-acre multi-use sports development that opened in 2009 in nearby Axton. Includes a LOVEwork sculpture by Lawless Welding and Fabrications Inc., walking trails, and a playground. SmithRiverSportsComplex.com

Photo courtesy of Dippers Ice Cream dippers ice cream Dippers Ice Cream

Eat & Drink:

Checkered Pig

For barbecue and rib fans, this is the place to be. Checkered Pig has been serving affordable sandwiches and plates for more than three decades. CheckeredPig.com

Wild Magnolia

Tucked away behind a shopping center near the Patrick Henry Mall, the Wild Magnolia has two bars and a menu featuring burgers and sandwiches. Facebook.com/EatWildMagnolia

Dippers Ice Cream

A walk-up window ice cream stand near the Speedway. TheLickinLizard.com