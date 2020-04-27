Make A Run For It

Virtual races to support beer, boxers, and Mom.

× Expand Participants may be running solo this year, but they can still follow in the footsteps of 2019 Boxer Brief 5K racers, who wore costumes, team shirts, and, yes, even boxers. Photo courtesy Hitting Cancer Below the Belt.

Race season is off and running, but of course social distancing means we can’t gather to make a mad dash for the finish line together. Instead, races are going virtual. We’re not talking esports—you still have to use your feet and go the distance, but times don’t matter and you’ll be racing around your neighborhood (or, in the case of a dedicated French runner, on your apartment balcony).

Races and walks are important fundraisers for charitable organizations and schools. In 2012, just past the peak of the running boom caused by 2008’s Great Recession, Running USA estimated that road races made $1.2 billion for nonprofits. The running world has shrunk a bit since then, but there’s still a lot of money to be earned through race registration fees and sponsorships. So, when the runners can’t go to the race, the race comes to the runners with online registration, virtual leaderboards, and distances measured on the honor system.

Here are a few fundraising races going on around Virginia in the coming weeks. Sign up to support some good causes and give yourself a reason to get off the couch.

The Virginia Craft Beer Run

“Beer run” takes on a whole new meaning with this event. Support Virginia’s craft brewers by registering for this month-long run. You can complete a 5K or 10K any time during the month of May. Submit your times to receive social media swag, including virtual medals for the top three times each day. Not a runner? Support your favorite craft brewery by sending a donation to the Virtual Tip Jar. May 1-31

The whole family is welcome to join the Boxer Brief "Stay Away" 5K—capes optional. Photo courtesy Hitting Cancer Below the Belt.

8th Annual Boxer Brief “Stay Away” 5K

"If you see people running down the street in their underwear while wearing a superhero cape, don't call the police," says Mindy Conklin, founder and executive director of Hitting Cancer Below the Belt (HCB2). "They are just helping us raise awareness of the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Go outside, stay away at least six feet, and cheer them on instead!" The Boxer Brief 5K raises funds for HCB2's efforts to provide direct services to prevent colorectal cancer in Greater Richmond. June 6-7

I Heart Mom 5K

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a fun run, and you’ll get a pile of race swag—a medal, bib, and zipper pouch, and a chance for discounts and drawings—plus a portion of the registration fee will be donated to First Responders Children’s Foundation. May 10

(Virtual) Irene Morgan 5K and Marathon

Irene Morgan is remembered as a hero of the civil rights movement whose successful Supreme Court case inspired Freedom Rides across the country. The race named in her honor supports the history department at Middlesex High School in Saluda. May 1-31

Need more reasons to run? Visit the Richmond Road Runners Club online calendar for more races around Virginia.