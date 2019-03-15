Madison McVeigh & Stuart Johnson

June 16, 2018 • Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City

Madison McVeigh and Stuart Johnson wanted their wedding to be unique. The college sweethearts chose Upper Shirley Vineyards, a Lowcountry-style winery in Charles City, for their ceremony and reception because of its charming riverfront location and contemporary aesthetic. “None of our friends or family had attended a wedding there, which made it feel unique to us,” explains Madison. The Richmond native loves Australian lifestyle and culture, so she took her wedding cues from Down Under designs. “They use color and texture so tastefully,” says Madison. “Everything is highly designed, yet understated.” Dressed in black and white with unexpected pops of pink and red anthuriums and orchids, the reception space featured dramatic pink and purple up-lighting for the band, BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove. “A good band brings the party, and we took choosing the band very seriously!” says Madison. “BJ learned more than a dozen songs special to our day and perfectly curated the event.”

Details

Photographer: Molly Scott Photography, Richmond, MollyScottPhoto.com | Videographer: PaperBoys, Fredericksburg, PaperBoys.co | Floral Design: Grey-Sol Designs, Powhatan, Facebook.com/GreySolDesigns | Gown: Anne Barge, Charlotte, North Carolina, AnneBarge.com | Hair: JDe Hobbs, Emerge Hair Salon, Richmond, EmergeHairAndMichaelSkin.com | Paper: Page Stationery, Richmond, PageStationery.com | Caterer: Upper Shirley Vineyards, Charles City, UpperShirley.com | Cake: Sweet Fix, Richmond, SweetFixRVA.com | Music, Ceremony & Reception: BJ Griffin and the Galaxy Groove, Virginia Beach, BJAndTheGalaxyGroove.com | Rentals: Paisley & Jade, Richmond, PaisleyAndJade.com | Lighting: Lighting Professors, Richmond, LightingProfessors.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.