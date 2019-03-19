Loudoun Golf & Country Club Charity Tournament

Oct. 1, 2018 • Loudoun Golf & Country Club

Kurt Schneider, Brenda Sneed, Chris Houpos, and Jeff Franklin.

Photos by Katie Schneider 

Tony Aydelotte, Russell Smith, Jeff Mitchell, and Tommy Harrison.

Terry Hoffman, Judy Hanley, and Gary Clemens.

Paul Stets and Brian Fletcher.

More than $42,000 was raised at Loudoun Golf & Country Club’s third annual charity tournament on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 100 people attended the event, which benefited both the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter and Tree of Life, aiding victims of domestic abuse and the impoverished in local communities through access to food, shelter, and health care. LCSJ.og

