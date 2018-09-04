Look Before You Leap

Tips for listing your home on a vacation rental site.

When Arlington-based real estate agent Laura Vickers and her husband David Pumphrey listed their Irvington vacation house with Vacation Rentals by Owner (VRBO), the couple joined the more than three million Americans who rent homes through this site and others, including Airbnb. Before, it often sat empty; now, the couple regularly has a full house, with guests returning year after year.

Sounds simple enough, right? But renting your home takes a lot of preparation, explains Vickers.

While it’s relatively easy to list a house on rental sites, it’s important to know they charge service fees ranging from 3-12 percent of the rental profit. Homeowners shoulder the costs for utilities, as well as general home maintenance. And while the rental companies have few explicit rules for homeowners or their guests, it’s important to read all of the disclaimers when setting up a new listing.

In addition, many localities require vacation rental owners to apply for a business license or permit in order to rent out their homes on a short-term basis. Homeowners should always consult city or county officials to make sure they understand the law before they list.

When it comes to creating an inviting space, Vickers suggests keeping the décor minimal and selecting items that won’t be devastating to lose if broken or taken. Safeguard personal items by storing them in a locked closet during rentals.

Vickers advises treating the bathroom as if it were a spa. Provide freshly laundered, matching sets of towels, a ready supply of soaps and extra toiletries like shampoo.

Beds should be inviting too, but above all else clean, with fresh sets of white or light-colored sheets and coordinated coverlets and duvets.

“We want guests to go in and make their own memories,” says Vickers. “It should feel like the house is their own little boutique hotel cottage.”

This article originally appeared in our June 2018 issue.