Longoven’s Shooting Star

From pop-up to brick-and-mortar, and beyond.

Since opening its brick-and-mortar location in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood last summer, Longoven has surpassed the high standard set by its nationally recognized pop-up series.

Executive chefs Andrew Manning and Patrick Phelan work in an open kitchen to serve à la carte small plates and a multi-course tasting menu. They lead diners through a wonderland of unique ingredients like squab, miso, and octopus with delicate flavors that emerge from beautifully arranged plates.

Last fall, Longoven unveiled a tasteful outdoor patio and bar snacks like grilled king trumpet mushrooms and kimchi chicharrones. In December, pastry chef Megan Fitzroy Phelan was named StarChef’s rising star pastry chef for 2018—an award singling out newcomers and pioneers in the contemporary American dining scene.Her desserts often feature savory ingredients like celery, thyme, and olive oil, and her toffee gold bar has become the famous capstone to a Longoven dinner.

The pop-ups used to sell out within minutes, but now diners can get a nightly table at the restaurant whose star just keeps rising. LongovenRVA.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.