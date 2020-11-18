Living the Wine Life

× Expand Photo courtesy of Viniterra Viniterra in New Kent.

New Kent neighborhood has a vineyard next door.

If you love the vibe at your local winery so much that you’ve dreamed of moving right in, then consider building your next home at Viniterra. The development, centrally located between Richmond and Williamsburg, counts New Kent Winery among its amenities. The winery sits just outside the gated community, offering wine tasting, music, and small plates to residents and the public. More of a beer drinker? The Dombroski family, which owns the winery, is planning to open a new craft brewery, Talleysville Brewing Co., this fall.

Of course there’s plenty more to Viniterra. According to Patrick Horsley, the development’s sales manager, the majority of the 450 homesites in the community are one- to two-acre estate lots with woodland or golf views. A handful of smaller villa lots offer maintenance-free living coupled with golf or water views. New this fall will be 100 cottage homesites restricted to buyers ages 55 and above.

The homes are built around The Club at Viniterra, a championship golf course designed by Rees Jones. In addition to being beautifully integrated with the rolling landscape, the course is edged by New Kent Winery’s working vineyards and boasts a clubhouse, with a restaurant and pro shop, finished just last year. A separate clubhouse for the development is in the planning stages. Viniterra.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2020 issue.