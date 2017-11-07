Like A Boss

Facebook plans $1 billion data center in Henrico County.

For social media giant Facebook, its $1 billion investment in a massive new data center in Henrico County may be just a drop in the bucket, but for Virginia, the company’s latest asset is a genuine get expected to create more than 100 permanent positions and thousands of construction jobs. The 975,000-square-foot facility will be located at White Oak Technology Park in Sandston. It will come with an energy-efficient design and a plan to boost the state’s adoption of renewable power. It is set to be complete in 2019. But why here? “Virginia has been a home to the Internet since the tech industry’s earliest days,” says Rachel Peterson, Director of Data Center Strategy at Facebook. “When considering new data center locations, we not only look for clean and renewable energy solutions, but great partnerships within the local community, a strong pool of local talent and a robust electric grid. Henrico County and the Commonwealth of Virginia has it all.”