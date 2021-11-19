Photo Essay: Lights and Laughs

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens delivers beauty and wonder.

Online Exclusive:

A surprisingly pleasant evening, the stroll around Lewis Ginter's gardens strung with lights was stylish and breathtaking. As expected, the design and color palette of the lights was tasteful and fun (for all ages). As night quickly set in after 5, the strings and garlands of lights brightened and guided the way through the flowerbeds and tree-lined walkways.

1.

The initial view from the Robins Visitor's Center is a balance of blue, green, pink, and purple. The glass Conservatory down the strip is like a star beckoning the onlooker.

2.

The Fountain Garden is part of the Central Garden that mediates between the Conservatory to the right, the Visitor's Center to the left, and the Kelly Education Center behind the screen of pinkly-illuminated trees.

3.

Asian Valley is where you'll find the Japanese Tea House and a collection of Japanese Maples, a bamboo forest, and gentle waterfalls that trickle and gleam with the reflections of the ground lights that color the undersides of the surrounding vegitation.

4.

A secluded walk leads away from the Tea House meandering between the West Island Garden (where all those pitcher plants with the trapped flies and insects are) and the more open, greenspace of the Flagler Garden. The blue color is intense and startling in the dark, perfect for photographing.

5.

Breaking out of the corps of trees, the Children's Garden is off to the right and if you stand on The Lotus Bridge, you can take in the radiant reflections of the lights on the lake. The children's area is fun and cheerful and the colors keep the excitement going, never getting repetative.

6.

By either circumnavigating the lake through the Children's Garden or taking The Lotus Bridge, the next stop is the aromatic Louise Cochrane Rose Garden. The hanging lights on the arbor are reminiscent of wiseria. It is as romantic as ever, roses still blooming and scenting the air.

7.