Life of a Party

Today’s birthday parties take the cake.

× Expand There's no limit in options for children's birthday parties these days.

It’s your little one’s special day, so there’s no stopping you when it comes to planning the perfect birthday bash. Remember when parties were just a handful of kids, usually at home, and everyone was happy with a few games, a snack, and a treat bag? Not anymore.

Kids’ birthday parties have become a lot better planned and executed, sometimes by professionals, and often feature elaborate themes, décor, and entertainment. And they tend to take place in a venue more elaborate than the party room at Pizza Hut or even Chuck E. Cheese.

Today, there are more parents, more kids, and more sophisticated gifts. And you have to have a theme—take the little rascals to play laser tag, paintball, or video games, or climb rocks, jump on trampolines, or drive go-carts. Prefer the party to come to you? Clowns, magicians, bounce houses, and even ponies are available for hire. Popular these days: Hire a game truck and herd your party inside to fiddle with their Nintendo game controllers.

While you may think this is all too much … at least it gives you and the other parents the chance to kick back and enjoy a beverage and a snack while the kids wear themselves out.