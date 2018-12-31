April 13, 2018 • Hippodrome Theater, Richmond

The disAbility Law Center of Virginia Foundation hosted their Liberty and Justice for ALL Gala on April 13 with 237 supporters in attendance. The event, held at the Hippodrome Theater, raised $58,000, which will be used to support the protection and advocacy of people with disabilities. DLCVFoundation.org

Upcoming: The 6th Annual Liberty and Justice for ALL Gala will be held April 26, 2019 at the Dewey Gottwald Center in Richmond.