Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction

March 24, 2018  •  Richmond Raceway Torque Club

Bob Sommerville and Janet Kay

Chris Mumford and John Walker

Clinton Kelly, Warren Redfern and Katie Kelly

Rick Palmieri, Chad and Rachel Logan, and Rachael and Zach Anderson

Trish and Mike Atkins and David and Michele Nolan

More than 350 supporters attended the Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction March 24 at the Richmond Raceway Torque Club. The event raised $103,000 to provide scholarships and adaptive equipment to children with disabilities participating in the Greater Richmond ARC’s programs. RichmondARC.org

Greater Richmond ARC upcoming events include FallFest at the ARCpark Oct. 24.

