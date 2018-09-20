March 24, 2018 • Richmond Raceway Torque Club
Bob Sommerville and Janet Kay
Chris Mumford and John Walker
Clinton Kelly, Warren Redfern and Katie Kelly
Rick Palmieri, Chad and Rachel Logan, and Rachael and Zach Anderson
Trish and Mike Atkins and David and Michele Nolan
More than 350 supporters attended the Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction March 24 at the Richmond Raceway Torque Club. The event raised $103,000 to provide scholarships and adaptive equipment to children with disabilities participating in the Greater Richmond ARC’s programs. RichmondARC.org
Greater Richmond ARC upcoming events include FallFest at the ARCpark Oct. 24.