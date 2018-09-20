March 24, 2018 • Richmond Raceway Torque Club

More than 350 supporters attended the Ladybug Fund Wine Tasting & Silent Auction March 24 at the Richmond Raceway Torque Club. The event raised $103,000 to provide scholarships and adaptive equipment to children with disabilities participating in the Greater Richmond ARC’s programs. RichmondARC.org

Greater Richmond ARC upcoming events include FallFest at the ARCpark Oct. 24.