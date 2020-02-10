Brave the winter cold and take a spin around one of Virginia’s ice skating rinks.

× Expand Omni Homestead Resort’s Olympic-sized rink. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead Resort

Feel it yet? That winter chill is your invitation to take a spin, slide, or twirl on the best outdoor ice rinks around the Commonwealth. No matter where you live, you’re probably not far from an amazing rink or arena that can bring the deep freeze to you. Whether you’re the timid type who clings to the boards while skate-walking around the rink or a pirouetting show-off who wants to be watched, there’s an awesome place for you to lace up the skates and have some fun.

Central

Richmond Ice Zone, Chesterfield County. A year-round, full-service ice arena located off of Midlothian Turnpike. Admission is $10; rentals are $4.

Wintergreen Resort’s Shamokin Ice, Wintergreen. The resort’s 45-by-90-foot ice rink is an outdoor area open for the winter season that holds up to 60 skaters per session.

Liberty’s Ice Pavilion, Williamsburg. Open through Feb. 17, including holidays. Admission for adults is $12; youth (ages 3-12) is $10, and children under 3 skate for free; skate rentals are $4.25.

Eastern

Chilled Ponds, Chesapeake. This indoor ice rink offers learn-to-skate, learn-to-play, figure skating, adult hockey, and hockey leagues, as well as glow-n-skate nights every Friday and Saturday. Admission is $12.

Northern

Reston Town Center Ice Skating, Reston. The covered rink is open daily until early March. Admission is $10; $9 for youth under 12, seniors, and military; $6 for skate rentals.

Pentagon Row Outdoor Ice Skating, Arlington. NoVa’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is open daily through mid-March, including major holidays. Admission is $9 for skaters 13 and up; $8 for those under 12 and seniors over 55; skate rentals are $5.

Harris Pavillon Ice Rink, Manassas. Open daily through February. Admission is $9 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under; rentals are $5.

Shenandoah

Generations Park, Bridgewater. Open through most of March. The Generations Park Ice Academy also offers ice skating lessons at the rink. Admission is $5; skate rentals are $4.

Southwest

The Omni Homestead Resort, Warm Springs. A full day on the resort’s Olympic-sized ice rink costs $20 for adults; $15 for children 5-17, and children under 5 skate for free.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.