You Bet Your ‘Bucha

Virginia’s craft kombucheries.

If you want more bang than most seltzer waters offer, it’s time to try kombucha. This fermented tea is full of antioxidants known to improve digestion and lower cholesterol. Here are our picks for who’s brewing the best ‘bucha around the state.

Blue Ridge Bucha, Afton

This certified organic kombucha is made using water from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Flavors include elderflower sunrise, jasmine grape and seasonal drafts, all in refillable bottles. BlueRidgeBucha.com

Buffalo Mountain Kombucha, Check

Buffalo Mountain Kombucha produces six flavors, including hot lime. According to owners Scott and Cassie Pierce, mantras for good health are spoken over each batch. BuffaloMountainKombucha.com

MTO Kombucha, Vint Hill

Available in nearly 20 different flavors, including hops, MTO began as founder Ralph Crafts’ homebrew hobby. Products are available for home delivery within 50 miles of Vint Hill. MTOKombucha.com

Ninja Kombucha, Richmond

Ninja Kombucha is available in two small-batch flavors: Shinobi, a lemon-ginger-basil blend made with green tea, and Oniwaban, brewed with Virginia-grown blackberries and Oolong black tea. NinjaKombucha.com