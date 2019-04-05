Kim Lawson & Kevin Morton

September 30, 2017 • Stone Tower Winery, Leesburg

In 2016, college sweethearts Kevin Morton and Kim Lawson were living in Washington, D.C. While they enjoyed life in the city, the couple treasured weekend escapes to a friend’s home in St. Michaels on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. “St. Michaels is a cute, quiet town, and I always enjoyed going down there to visit,” says Kim. During a February weekend away, the couple was playing with their dog in the yard when Kevin suddenly dropped to one knee and proposed.

Kim knew she wanted their wedding to be at a winery. With lots of nearby options to choose from, Kim and Kevin discovered Stone Tower Winery near Leesburg on a winery tour. “We fell in love with the venue and, more importantly, really enjoyed the wine and atmosphere,” says Kim. “The best part of the winery was that it was already breathtaking, so we knew we wouldn’t have to do much with decorating.” The couple exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony with the dramatic mountain scenery stretching out around them. Keeping the décor simple, Kim selected white and green floral centerpieces and draped the tables in navy linens. “The whole day was beyond what we could have ever dreamed for our wedding,” says Kim.

Details

Photographer: Candice Adelle Photography, Fauquier, CandiceAdelle.com | Florist: J. Morris Flowers, Leesburg, JMorrisFlowers.com | Gown: Couture Bridal of Maryland, Gaithersburg, Maryland, CoutureBridalMD.com | Desserts: Village Sweet, Arlington, VillageSweetBakery.com; Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken, Falls Church, AstroDoughnuts.com | Rentals: DC Rental, Arlington, DCRental.com

This article originally appeared in our Weddings 2019 issue.