Just Desserts

4 of our favorite cookie recipes.

Cheesy Walnut Cookies

8 1⁄2 oz. grated parmesan cheese 3 oz. unsalted butter 1⁄2 cup whole milk 1 1⁄4 cups plain flour 1 cup walnuts, chopped 1 teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line baking trays with parchment paper. Place all ingredients in a bowl and rub together until a dough is formed. Take teaspoonfuls of the mixture and roll into balls. Place on the trays and flatten slightly. Bake in preheated oven for 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on trays before serving.

Green Tea and Espresso Bean Shortbread Cookies

For the base shortbread cookie: 1 stick unsalted butter, cold and cut into pieces ¼ cup packed light brown sugar pinch of salt ½ teaspoon almond extract 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup all-purpose flour 2 tablespoons corn starch 2 teaspoons sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter two baking sheets. In a food processor, combine the butter, light brown sugar, salt, and almond and vanilla extracts. Process about 20 seconds. Sprinkle the flour and cornstarch over the top, pulsing 5-6 times until the dough clumps together. Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface to about ¼-inch thick. Cut the dough into desired shapes with a cookie cutter. Place the cookies ½ inch apart on the baking sheets and sprinkle the tops with sugar. Bake the cookies until the edges are golden, around 8-10 minutes. Cool the shortbreads for 2 minutes on the pans, and then carefully remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

For Green Tea Shortbreads: Add 2 tablespoons green tea powder when processing the butter and sugar mixture.

For Espresso Bean Shortbreads: Add 2 tablespoons finely ground espresso beans along with 1 ½ teaspoons instant espresso powder when processing the butter and sugar mixture.

Makes 30 cookies

Lemon and Rosemary Icebox Cookies

1 stick unsalted butter, softened 1 ½ cups all-purpose four, sifted zest of 2 lemons 2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, finely minced pinch of salt ¾ cup sugar 2 large egg yolks ice water, if needed

Mix the butter, flour, lemon zest, rosemary and salt in a bowl until crumbly. Add the sugar and yolks. With floured finger tips, quickly work the mixture into a smooth dough. If the dough is too dry, add a few drops of ice water as needed. Cover the dough and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly butter two baking sheets. Break off small pieces of dough and roll into 1-inch balls. Place the balls 2 inches apart on the prepared sheets. Flatten each ball with a fork, making crisscrossed patterns with the tines of the fork. Bake the cookies until very pale, about 12-15 minutes.

Cool the cookies on the baking sheets for 2 minutes, and then transfer them carefully to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Mexican Sugar Cookies

2 sticks butter 1/2 cup granulated sugar 3/4 cup confectioners sugar 2 egg yolks 1 teaspoon almond extract 1/4 cup sliced almonds 1 teaspoon orange zest 2 1/4 cups flour 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 1/4 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix butter, granulated sugar and confectioners' sugar until fluffy. Add eggs, almond extract, almonds and orange zest. Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt; stir into the butter mixture, then chill for 30 minutes. Roll tablespoonfuls of dough into balls and flatten with a fork. Sprinkle with granulated sugar and confectioners sugar and bake 15 to 20 minutes.