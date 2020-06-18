June Proclaimed Virginia Scenic Rivers Month

Gov. Northam Signs Certificate of Recognition.

× Expand Photo by Kyle LaFerriere Hughes River Hughes River is undoubtedly one of Virginia's most scenic rivers.

Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Virginia's Scenic River Program, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a formal Certificate of Recognition declaring June 2020 to be Virginia Scenic Rivers Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Begun in 1970 to "identify, designate and help protect rivers and streams that possess outstanding scenic, recreational, historic and natural characteristics of statewide significance for future generations," according to its website, the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program is part of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

To help celebrate the golden anniversary of the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program, Scenic Virginia has included the officially designed rivers of the state as part of their 2020 photo contest. Open to photographers of any experience level, the contest has eight categories of outdoor photography with a winner named for each group:

Cities & Towns

Coastal & Chesapeake Bay

Farms & Open Space

Highways & Byways

Mountains & Valleys

Rivers & Waterways

Scenic Trees

Vistas Featuring Wildlife

