July-August Events 2021

42 places to go and things to do

ARTS & EXHIBITIONS

JULY 12-17, 19-23

COLOR SPLASH ART CAMP

Chrysler Museum of Art, Norfolk 757-664-6200, Chrysler.org

JULY 16-24

DOO WOP AT THE DRIVE IN

Barter Theatre Moonlite Drive In, Abingdon 276-628-3991, BarterTheatre.com

JULY 17-25

2021 BATH COUNTY ART SHOW

Valley Elementary School, Hot Springs

BathCountyArts.org

AUG. 1-OCT. 24

VIOLINS OF HOPE

EXHIBIT AND CONCERT Various museums in Richmond ViolinsOfHopeRVA.com

AUG. 8

INTRODUCTION TO

HAND QUILTING CLASS

Virginia Quilt Museum, Harrisonburg 540-433-3818, VaQuiltMuseum.org

AUG. 28

60TH ANNIVERSARY FAMILY DAY

Piedmont Arts, Martinsville 276-632-3221, PiedmontArts.org

PHILANTHROPY

AUG. 28

3RD ANNUAL DAY OF GIVING FOR THE FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION Bethel Baptist Church, Fredericksburg 540-903-7758, CruisinForHeroes.com

AUG. 28

FREDERICKSBURG SPCA’S BARKS & BLING GALA Fredericksburg Country Club 540-848-0032, FredSPCA.org

VIRGINIA HISTORY

JULY 10-11

WORLD WAR II HISTORY WEEKEND

Rippon Lodge, Woodbridge 703-499-9812, PWCVa.gov

JULY 16-18

DRUMS OF THE PAINTED MOUNTAIN POW WOW

Southwest Virginia Community College, Cedar Bluff

276-596-9281, VisitTazewellCounty.org

JULY 25

MAPS THAT SHAPED U.S. HISTORY

The Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum, Martinsville 276-403-5361, MHCHistoricalSociety.org

AUG. 27

159TH BATTLE OF KETTLE RUN ANNIVERSARY TOURS

Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park, Bristow

703-792-4754, PWCVa.gov

FOOD & DRINK

JULY 10-11

GRAY GHOST WINERY’S

27TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Amissville

540-937-4869, GrayGhostVineyards.com

JULY 30-31

LICKINGHOLE CREEK PRESENTS THE BAND, CABINET, AND THE RELEASE OF OLD FARMER’S MILL

Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery, Goochland

804-314-2093, LickingholeCreek.com

AUG. 7

NATIONAL FARMERS’ MARKET WEEK

Yorktown Market Days 757-890-5900, VisitYorktown.org

AUG. 28

PICK ‘EM & STOMP ‘EM

GRAPE HARVEST

Wisteria Farm and Vineyard, Stanley 540-742-1489, WisteriaVineyard.com

SUMMER FESTS

JULY 1-10

67TH BUCHANAN

COMMUNITY CARNIVAL Buchanan Riverside Park 540-254-1212, TownOfBuchanan.com

JULY 16-18

SUMMER WINE FESTIVAL

& SUNSET TOUR

George Washington’s Mount Vernon 703-780-2000, MountVernon.org

JULY 16-17

VIRGINIA LAKE FESTIVAL

Downtown Clarksville 434-374-2436, ClarksvilleVa.com

JULY 22-24

CHINCOTEAGUE

BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL

The Chincoteague Center 757-894-2334, ChincoteagueBlueberryFestival.com

AUG. 6

RHYTHM ON THE RIVER

Sculpture Garden at Virginia Museum Of Fine Arts, Richmond 804-292-1754, VMFA.museum

AUG. 8-14

CLARK COUNTY FAIR

Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville

540-955-3755, ClarkeCountyFair.org

AUG. 13-14

15TH ANNUAL FILIPINO FESTIVAL

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Henrico

804-262-7315, FilipinoFestival.org

AUG. 21

HIGH KNOB OUTDOOR FESTIVAL

Downtown Norton 276-679-1160, NortonVa.gov

AUG. 21

SMITH RIVER FEST

Smith River Sports Complex, Axton 276-632-8006, VisitMartinsville.com

AUG. 21

WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL AND FESTIVAL OF KITES

Ida Lee Park, Leesburg 703-771-2170, VisitLoudoun.org

MUSIC FESTIVALS

JULY 7-AUG. 1

WINTERGREEN SUMMER

MUSIC FESTIVAL AND ACADEMY Wintergreen Resort, Nellysford 434-361-0541, Wintergreen-Music.org

JULY 9-11

RED WING ROOTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Natural Chimneys Park and Campground, Mt. Solon RedWingRoots.com

JULY 16, AUG. 20

CROSS ROADS MUSIC FEST

Rebel Park, New Market

540-740-3432, NewMarketVirginia.com

JULY 21-25

FLOYDFEST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Floyd

888-823-3787, FloydFest.com

AUG. 13-14

FRIES FIDDLERS CONVENTION

Fries Town Park 276-744-2141, FriesFire.com

AUG. 21

27TH ANNUAL TINNER HILL MUSIC FESTIVAL

Cherry Hill Park, Falls Church 703-241-4109, TinnerHill.org

AUG. 28

JAZZ IN THE COUNTRY JAZZ FEST

Mt. Bethel Retreat Center, King George 301-481-8919, JazzInTheCountry.com

SPORTING EVENTS

JULY 16-18

VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH GAMES PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

Liberty University

LaHaye Fitness & Recreation Center, Lynchburg

540-343-0987, CommonwealthGames.org

AUG. 14

UPTOWN MARTINSVILLE MILE

Downtown Martinsville

276-632-1772, MilesInMartinsville.com

AUG. 21

FACE THE FOREST

5K OBSTACLE COURSE RUN

Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, Forest 434-525-1806, PoplarForest.org

NATURE & OUTDOORS

JULY 2, AUG. 6, AUG. 20

SUMMER CINEMA SERIES

Chincoteague Cultural Alliance, Chincoteague

757-381-7733, ChincoteagueCA.org

JULY 9

CANOE DAY

Beaver Creek Reservoir, Martinsville 276-634-4600, HenryCountyVa.gov/Parks-And-Recreation

JULY 12-16 19-23

JUNIOR SAILING CAMP

Cape Charles Sailing Camp 757-550-1732, CapeCharlesSailingCamp.com

JULY 12-16, 19-23, 26-30

DESIGN. BUILD. SAIL.

SUMMER CAMP

Nauticus Maritime Discovery Center, Norfolk

757-823-4242, Nauticus.org

AUG. 7

BLUE RIDGE WILDERNESS AND SURVIVAL HIKE Primland, Meadows of Dan 276-222-3800, Primland.com

AUG. 7

GIVE A HOOT OWL AWARENESS DAY

Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke 540-343-3241, MMZoo.org

All events were accurate at publication but may change without notice. Please check with organizers before traveling.