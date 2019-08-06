Jazz at Maymont

International star power descends on Richmond.

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Richmond Jazz Festival

Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer Gregory Porter will be one of the top stars at the annual Richmond Jazz & Music Festival in August. The recording artist will perform at the Dominion Energy Center on Friday, Aug. 9. The line-up for the famous festival, which spans four days from Aug. 9-11 and draws music lovers from all over the world, features international and national jazz, R&B, funk, soul, and hip hop artists, including Shaggy, Cameo, Peter White, Lizz Wright, Frédéric Yonnet, and many more. Dozens of food vendors, from gourmet food trucks to mobile soul food kitchens, add to the sense of ritual and seasonal rite that many bring to the fan-favorite event. Single-day passes for the main concerts on the picturesque grounds of historic Maymont start at $78.50. Kick-off events at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts are free. RichmondJazzFestival.com

This article originally appeared in our August 2019 issue.