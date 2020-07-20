Celebrate National Tequila Day with a sweet and spicy beverage.

× Expand Photo courtesy Massanutten Resort jalapeno pineapple margarita This tangy and tantalizing drink will make many people think differently about tequila.

Today is National Tequila Day and to help celebrate in style, our friends at Base Camp, the indoor/outdoor umbrella bar at the all-season Massanutten Resort in the Shenandoah Valley. Whether you're sitting the mountains, by a river, in your backyard, or on a couch, this drink make you think differently about tequila.

Recipe for Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita

1oz jalapeno infused Jose Cuervo

1/4 oz triple sec

Four 1-inch pieces of smoked pineapple

2 oz pineapple juice

2 oz sours (house-made at the resort)

Garnished with a piece of grilled pineapple and a slice of jalapeño

Ice

Instructions: Cocktail

Muddle two wedges of smoked pineapples Pour in jalapeno infused tequila Add sours mix and triple sec Shake drink 8 times Pour over into a margarita glass Garnish with pineapple wedge and jalapeño

Instructions: Smoking Pineapple