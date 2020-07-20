Celebrate National Tequila Day with a sweet and spicy beverage.
Photo courtesy Massanutten Resort
jalapeno pineapple margarita
This tangy and tantalizing drink will make many people think differently about tequila.
Today is National Tequila Day and to help celebrate in style, our friends at Base Camp, the indoor/outdoor umbrella bar at the all-season Massanutten Resort in the Shenandoah Valley. Whether you're sitting the mountains, by a river, in your backyard, or on a couch, this drink make you think differently about tequila.
Recipe for Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
- 1oz jalapeno infused Jose Cuervo
- 1/4 oz triple sec
- Four 1-inch pieces of smoked pineapple
- 2 oz pineapple juice
- 2 oz sours (house-made at the resort)
- Garnished with a piece of grilled pineapple and a slice of jalapeño
- Ice
Instructions: Cocktail
- Muddle two wedges of smoked pineapples
- Pour in jalapeno infused tequila
- Add sours mix and triple sec
- Shake drink 8 times
- Pour over into a margarita glass
- Garnish with pineapple wedge and jalapeño
Instructions: Smoking Pineapple
- Cut into thin slices on sheet pan. Place sheet pan in smoker for 45 minutes. Keep smoker around 250 (hickory for best flavor).
- Infusing jalapeños in tequila: slice jalapeños into rings. Remove seeds, unless you want overwhelming heat.