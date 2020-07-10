It’s a Scream

Munch Exhibit Open at Norfolk's Chrysler Museum of Art.

× Expand Photo courtesy Chrsyler Museum of Art The Scream by Edward Munch Edvard Munch (Norwegian, 1863–1944) Geschrei (The Scream), 1895. Lithograph. National Gallery of Art, Washington, Rosenwald Collection, 1943.

Photo courtesy Chrysler Museum of Art Madonna by Edward Munch Edvard Munch (Norwegian, 1863–1944) Madonna, 1985. Color lithograph and woodcut (1902 printing) on oriental paper: lithograph printed from 3 stones in beige, red and black; woodcut printed from 1 block in blue. National Gallery of Art, Washington, The Epstein Family Collection, 1990.

Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” captures the angst of modern life. View a haunting lithograph version at the Chrysler Museum of Art’s current exhibition, Edvard Munch and the Cycle of Life, along with dozens of other works by Munch depicting his inner struggles with anxiety, trauma, and alcoholism. Munch is one of the most important artists of the 20th century, according to Lloyd DeWitt, the museum’s chief curator and Irene Leache Curator of European Art, and this is the first show of its kind in Virginia. The prints on display “represent the core of Munch’s life,” says DeWitt, adding that the exhibition also inspires dialogue about the tangled issue of mental health in modern society. On view through May 17, 2020. Chrysler.org

Editor's note: Chrysler Museum of Art reopened in late June and all visitors 3 years old or older must wear a face mask. Attendance is limited and hours have changed so please consult their visitor's page before planning your visit.