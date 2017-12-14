It's Showtime!

Holiday light shows around the Commonwealth are keeping the season merry and bright.

× Expand Christmas Illuminations, Mount Vernon

Now that we’re well into December trees are being raised, holly boughs are being hung, candles have been placed on window sills, and lights are strung across homes, businesses and public spaces, creating a remarkable holiday landscape by night. Across the Commonwealth, magnificent light attractions bring cheer to young and old alike. Join the festivity with these must-see Christmas lights of the season.

Christmas Illuminations, Mount Vernon Start the season with carolers, a mansion tour, and fireworks at George Washington’s home estate. Dec. 15-16. MountVernon.org Festival of Lights, Scottsville Admire lighted trees decorated by local businesses, churches & organizations. Dec. 16-17. Cville.ChamberMaster.com/events/ Holiday of Lights, Bluefield Gaze in awe as you drive or walk through 40 acres of Lititio City Park & kids have the opportunity to take a trolley ride with Santa. Through Dec. 31. VisitTazewellCounty.org/events High Country Lights, Galax Tune into 95.5 on the radio as you watch this animated light show, which features over three thousand LED lights choreographed to the holiday music. Through Jan. 1, 2018. HighCountryLights.com

Celebration in Lights, Newport News With over two miles of 300 different light displays of one million individual lights, this annual celebration will feature two new displays over 25 feet large. Through Jan. 1, 2018. NNGov.com Walking in a Winter Wonderland, Clear Brook Enjoy a walking tour of holiday displays through Clearbrook Park, and warm up after with hot chocolate & a visit with Santa. Through Jan. 1, 2018. FCVA.us Bull Run Festival of Lights, Centreville Drive through 2.5 miles of holiday lights and enjoy refreshments & a carnival at the Holiday Village. Through Jan. 7, 2018. NovaParks.com Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights, Richmond Wander through Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden to experience over half a million lights, handmade botanical decorations, and model trains. Afterwards, get cozy by the fire pit with s’mores & hot chocolate. Through Jan. 8, 2018. LewisGinter.org