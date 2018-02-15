It Had To Be You

Spring bridal shows around the state connect couples with vendors to help plan their big day.

Spring, which for many symbolizes a season of beginning, is appropriately the most popular season for weddings. With new flowers and fresh foliage in abundance, it's no wonder couples opt to schedule their big day amid the bright pops of color and new life. With Valentine's Day just past, we know many Virginia lovers are newly engaged and wondering where to get started with their wedding planning. Here, we offer a full list of spring bridal shows and expos around the state.

Alexandria Wedding Showcase, Alexandria

More than 50 wedding vendors will be present at the Westin Alexandria on Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to share services and products with engaged couples. A fashion show and giveaways, including a grand prize which will provide the winning couple with a full wedding package valued at $50,000. Tickets $20 each or $30 for a couple. ALXWeddingShowcase.com

An Evening of Bridal Luxury, Washington, D.C.

This intimate affair invites couples to mingle with D.C. area vendors at wedding-styled cocktail party followed by a high-end fashion show at District Winery. Attendees will enjoy a lineup of beautiful bridal gowns, menswear, jewelry and accessories, as well as options for stationery, florals, catering and music. March 4, 8 p.m. - 11 p.m. Tickets $25 - $45. EventBrite.com

Weddings in Loudoun Open House, Leesburg

On March 11, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Loudoun County wedding professionals will open their doors to the public with no appointment necessary. This free, self-guided tour encourages provides the opportunity to meet with planners, photographers, caterers and more, as well as touring venues and enjoying giveaways at each location. Registration is requested. VisitLoudoun.org

Southside Spring Bridal Expo, Chesapeake

This large scale expo will be held at the Chesapeake Conference Center March 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Vendors will be on hand to discuss wedding planning options from cake design to florals and even changing your last name. Every attending couple will receive vouchers for two free wedding bands as well as other prizes. $10 per couple and $25 for bridal parties up to five people. ShowBride.com

Richmond Weddings Summer Show, Richmond

Held at the Altria Theatre July 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this show gives couples the opportunity to meet with more than 100 vendors, including videographers, dance instructors, honeymoon travel experts, hair and makeup artists and more. In the afternoon, couples are invited to attend a live fashion show. Tickets from $15. RichmondWeddings.com/wedding-show

