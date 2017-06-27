It’s Lime Time

5 twists on summer’s favorite citrus.

You know that Henry Nilsson song from the ‘70s about putting the lime in the coconut and mixing them both together? Well we’ve done that and more—from gelato to martinis to cake—because if there’s one fruit that tells us it’s summertime, it’s the lime.

Claiborne House Key Lime Pie

1 teaspoon fresh lime zest ¼ cup lime juice 1 ½ cups sour cream 1 (14oz) can sweetened condensed milk 1 egg 2 10" frozen pie shell, thawed ½ cup whipped cream 12 tablespoons whipped cream 12 lime slices

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Using a fine grater, grate lime rind to get 1 tsp. and set aside. Squeeze the juice from the lime (from which the zest was grated) and pour into a liquid measuring cup. Add enough bought lime juice to equal 1/4 cup of total juice. Set aside.

In small mixer combine sour cream and sweetened condensed milk. Mix until smooth. Add egg and mix well. Add reserved lime juice and zest. Mix well. Pour the lime batter into the pie shell. Place pie on a half sheet pan and place in the oven.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until set. Cool completely. Place a paper towel directly on top of pie and cover pie with plastic wrap. Refrigerate overnight.

Garnish each serving with 1 tablespoon of whipped cream, 1 lime sliced thin and swirled.

Serves 6

Lime and Balsamic Vinegar Shrimp

5 pounds peeled large shrimp, uncooked juice of two limes ¾ cup balsamic vinegar 6 gloves garlic, minced 1 teaspoon Chinese five spice powder 2 teaspoons fresh cracked pepper 1 tablespoon cooking oil

Place shrimp in a wide, shallow bowl. Blend together all the other ingredients, except the oil. Pour the mixture over the shrimp, toss well in this marinade, and leave overnight to completely absorb the flavors. On the day of the party, heat a large wok with a tablespoon of cooking oil.

With a slotted spoon, lift the shrimp from the marinade and toss in the hot oil, and stir constantly for about 5 minutes. Place a well-fitted lid on the wok and leave to steam in the heat for approximately two minutes only. Turn the heat off, heap the shrimp into your favorite bowl, and serve at room temperature.

Coconut and Lime Gelato

2 cans full cream and unsweetened coconut milk 3/4 cup fine white sugar 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice 3 fresh mangoes thin sweet wafers

Stir the first three ingredients in a small saucepan over a gentle heat. When all the sugar is dissolved, remove from stove and chill in the refrigerator. When thoroughly chilled, pour the liquid into an ice cream maker. Follow instructions of your ice cream maker for gelato and, when formed, store in a tightly covered container in the freezer until ready to use.

To serve, scoop sorbet into a shallow dish lined with fresh sliced mango. Place a thin sweet wafer on the side of the plate and garnish with a sprig of mint or a wedge of lime.

Honeysuckle Lavender Martini

3 ounces honeysuckle vodka 1 ½ ounces lavender water 2 squeezes of lime club soda to fill remainder of glass For lavender water: Using roughly the same proportions you would to make tea, soak a few sprigs of dried lavender in hot water overnight (or boiling water and let steep); then strain.

Shake all ingredients and serve.

Raspberry Lime Cake

1 cup butter, soft at room temperature ½ cup vegetable oil 3 cups sugar 5 eggs, room temperature 3 cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder ½ teaspoon salt ½ cup full fat buttermilk, room temperature ½ cup whole milk, room temperature 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 10 limes 1 ½ pints fresh raspberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare three 8-inch round cake pans with nonstick spray.

Cream together butter, oil and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, making sure to fully incorporate each egg before adding the next. In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, combine buttermilk, milk and vanilla. Add dry mixture to creamed butter, alternating with milks, beginning and ending with dry ingredients. Mix batter until thoroughly combined, making sure to not over mix. Evenly distribute batter into pans and bake for 20-25 minutes. Cakes are done when an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Allow cake to cool completely before icing.

For lime cream cheese icing: 5 limes ½ cup unsalted butter 1 8-ounce container of Philadelphia Cream Cheese 3 cups confectioner’s sugar ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Zest 5 limes and reserve the zest in a small bowl. Cream butter and cream cheese in a stand mixer. Slowly add confectioner’s sugar and beat for 2 minutes. Add half of the zest, distributing it evenly on top of icing, and beat for 2 more minutes. Turn off mixer, turn icing with a spatula and add remaining zest. Mix for 1 minute. Add vanilla and mix for 1-2 more minutes.

For red raspberry buttercream: 2 cups unsalted butter 5 cups confectioner’s sugar 1 cup Virginia all-natural organic Red Raspberry Jam ½ teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon vanilla

Cream butter in a stand mixer for about 2 minutes. Gradually add 5 cups of confectioner’s sugar on low-medium speed. Add red raspberry jam and beat for 2 minutes or until fully incorporated and raspberry in color. Add ½ teaspoon kosher salt and ½ teaspoon vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes until light and fluffy.

To assemble: Squeeze the juice of 10 limes into a bowl and set aside. Gently use a serrated knife to trim each cake layer. Completely trim the crunchy tops and bottoms off of each layer excluding the bottom layer of one of the cakes, leaving the golden bottom of the first cake layer to provide a solid foundation for the cake. Place this layer on cake board or pedestal, golden side down. Evenly drizzle 5 tablespoons of fresh lime juice over the cake. Spread an even coat of lime cream cheese icing over the cake layer. Butterfly the raspberries and arrange them on the cake so that they are touching but not overlapping. Add next layer and repeat, adding lime juice, lime cream cheese and fresh raspberries to the top of each layer. When all layers have been assembled, gently apply a light crumb coat of raspberry buttercream. Put cake in freezer for 30 minutes. Remove cake from freezer and generously ice outside of cake with raspberry buttercream. Top with fresh raspberries and lime zest.