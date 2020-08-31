It’s Cocktail O’Clock

Unleash your inner bartender with these spirited recipes.

× Expand Photo by Sera Petras / Courtesy of The Georges A couple delicious drinks from TAPS at The Georges in Lexington.

A great bartender will lure you back to a restaurant or bar time and again by putting a new twist on a classic cocktail, introducing innovative ingredients, and keeping the room humming with smooth service, stories, music, and a sympathetic ear. We’re playing bartender by sharing a few recipes inspired by our “best cocktail” winners.

TAPS at The Georges in Lexington serves a wide variety of specialty cocktails, as well as some classics that are making a comeback.

The Blue Ridge Summer

Muddle 5 blueberries and 3 mint leaves

Add 1½ oz. Cirrus Vodka

(made from potatoes in Richmond)

½ oz. Orgeat

½ oz. lemon juice

Shake and top with club soda.

Paloma

2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice

1 T. lime juice

1 tsp. sugar

2 oz. tequila

2 oz. club soda

Combine the fruit juices and sugar in a highball glass, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the tequila, then add ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit zest.

Jimmy Madison’s in Harrisonburg is all about whiskey. Follow their lead and try it neat in a flight consisting of Virginia favorites Bowman Brothers, Copper Fox, and Filibuster. Or, mix your favorite spirit into a classic whiskey cocktail.

Old Fashioned

2 oz. whiskey

1 lump sugar

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Combine in a rocks glass and stir until smooth. Add ice and stir another 30 seconds. Garnish with orange zest.

Whiskey Sour

2 oz. whiskey

¾ oz. fresh lemon juice

¾ oz. simple syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into an old fashioned or rocks glass, and garnish with a slice of orange and a cherry.