It’s Cocktail O’Clock

Unleash your inner bartender with these spirited recipes.

A great bartender will lure you back to a restaurant or bar time and again by putting a new twist on a classic cocktail, introducing innovative ingredients, and keeping the room humming with smooth service, stories, music, and a sympathetic ear. We’re playing bartender by sharing a few recipes inspired by our “best cocktail” winners.  

TAPS at The Georges in Lexington serves a wide variety of specialty cocktails, as well as some classics that are making a comeback.

The Blue Ridge Summer

  • Muddle 5 blueberries and 3 mint leaves
  • Add 1½ oz. Cirrus Vodka

          (made from potatoes in Richmond)

  • ½ oz. Orgeat
  • ½ oz. lemon juice
  • Shake and top with club soda.

Paloma  

  • 2 oz. fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1 T. lime juice 
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 2 oz. tequila
  • 2 oz. club soda

Combine the fruit juices and sugar in a highball glass, and stir until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the tequila, then add ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a twist of grapefruit zest. 

Jimmy Madison’s in Harrisonburg is all about whiskey. Follow their lead and try it neat in a flight consisting of Virginia favorites Bowman Brothers, Copper Fox, and Filibuster. Or, mix your favorite spirit into a classic whiskey cocktail.

Old Fashioned

  • 2 oz. whiskey
  • 1 lump sugar
  • 2 dashes aromatic bitters

Combine in a rocks glass and stir until smooth. Add ice and stir another 30 seconds. Garnish with orange zest.

Whiskey Sour

  • 2 oz. whiskey
  • ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • ¾ oz. simple syrup

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into an old fashioned or rocks glass, and garnish with a slice of orange and a cherry.

