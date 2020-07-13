Irish Ancestry Research

Are You Irish? Here's help trying to find out.

Here are some tips specific to researching Irish ancestry.

 Irish Family History Center offers 15-minute sessions with genealogists. IrishFamilyHistoryCentre.com

 National Archives of Ireland holds documents dating from the 14th to 20th centuries, including limited census records. The only complete census returns available for research are from 1901 and 1911. NationalArchives.ie

 Visit Dublin has a number of suggested sites for ancestry research. VisitDublin.com

 Irish Genealogy is a government agency with birth records from 1864 to 1917. IrishGenealogy.ie

 Irish Family History Foundation has Catholic church records. RootsIreland.ie 

 National Library of Ireland has records and links to census and other civil records. NLI.ie 

 General Register Office has civil records. Welfare.ie (Search “research facility.”)

 Accredited Genealogists Ireland can help you connect with a local researcher. AccreditedGenealogists.ie

