Irish Ancestry Research

Are You Irish? Here's help trying to find out.

× Expand Photo courtsey of Carrie Nieman Culpepper Hand family land Many Americans discover they have Irish heritage and travel to their home land for some personal connection.

Here are some tips specific to researching Irish ancestry.

Photo courtesy of Carrie Nieman Culpepper Carrie at Hand Land Discover more about researching your heritage in Carrie Nieman Culpepper's story "You Can Go Home Again."

Irish Family History Center offers 15-minute sessions with genealogists. IrishFamilyHistoryCentre.com

National Archives of Ireland holds documents dating from the 14th to 20th centuries, including limited census records. The only complete census returns available for research are from 1901 and 1911. NationalArchives.ie

Visit Dublin has a number of suggested sites for ancestry research. VisitDublin.com

Irish Genealogy is a government agency with birth records from 1864 to 1917. IrishGenealogy.ie

Irish Family History Foundation has Catholic church records. RootsIreland.ie

National Library of Ireland has records and links to census and other civil records. NLI.ie

General Register Office has civil records. Welfare.ie (Search “research facility.”)

Accredited Genealogists Ireland can help you connect with a local researcher. AccreditedGenealogists.ie