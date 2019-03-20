Inspire Yourself

Need exercise motivation? Sign up for a fun run!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crystal City 5K Fridays

4th Annual Mission Possible 5K Run/Walk & Festival

March 22-23, Mechanicsville

Run, walk, or stroll in support of the Haiti missions program, carried out by the New Song Church’s student ministry at this family-inclusive event.

Bunny Hop 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run

March 30, Portsmouth

Hop your way through Olde Towne and along the waterfront in this family run. Stop by the post-race party for more family fun activities. Proceeds benefit the Portsmouth Museum Foundation.

Crystal City 5K Fridays

April 5, 12, 19 & 26, Arlington

Hit the ground running in this annual month-long running series. Start the weekend right with a little after-work exercise, then transition to happy hour for a well-earned drink.

Dismal Swamp Stomp Running Festival

April 6, Chesapeake

Hosted by Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the annual event promotes a healthy activity for everyone. The runs range from a 5K to a marathon to a cub run for the kids. Join the post-race party for more fun!

5K Fun Run/Race

April 6, Blacksburg

Join the Blacksburg Striders for a new event at Blacksburg High School to support ACCE, a public/private partnership that helps Montgomery County public school graduates attend college.

Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K

April 13, Richmond

With more than 25,000 participants every year, this is one of the top races in the country. Additional features include live music, spirit groups, and a post-race party.

Highlander Half Marathon & 5K

April 26, Radford

Run some, walk some—as long as you make it. The annual event at the Dedmon Center, hosted by Carilion Clinic, invites you to promote the Student-Athlete Scholarship Fund, which provides aid to 16 varsity sports.

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.