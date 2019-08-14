Inside and Out

Spottswood Dining Room uses architecture to create atmosphere.

Visitors sitting inside the Spottswood Dining Room at Big Meadows Lodge find themselves somehow surrounded by nature—indoors.

Built in 1939 and earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 1997, the lodge, located in Shenandoah National Park, is crafted from stone from Massanutten Mountain and the interior paneling is made of native wormy chestnut, a tree now almost entirely extinct.

While the views are impressive—guests can choose outdoor terrace seating with a mountain view—it’s the regional, Southern-style fare that keeps guests coming back for more. The dining room whips up dishes that speak to the history of the park, such as the New Deal signature turkey dinner, named in honor of President Roosevelt, who dedicated the park in 1936. Comfort dishes take the stage, like the Hawksbill ossobuco with goat cheese stone grits in a red wine sauce or the fire-seared Skyline ribs glazed with blackberry barbecue sauce. Dessert includes the popular Mile High Pie with a graham cracker crust, blackberry ice cream, and meringue.

The restaurant carries its own private-label wine, featuring selections like the Shenandoah Viognier Sunset with hints of melon and mango. Plans for 2019 include monthly and seasonal menu items and two new dishes: fried green tomatoes and Virginia peanut soup. GoShenandoah.com

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.