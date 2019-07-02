In the Summer Air

Outdoor festivals, sporting events, and more for July and August.
Balloons Over Rockbridge.
Photo by Michele Fletcher Photography
Festivals
July 5-6
Balloons Over Rockbridge, Virginia Horse Center, Lexington, 540-469-3316, BalloonsOverRockbridge.com
July 19-Sept. 1
Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Pavilion at Shrine Mont, Orkney Springs, 540-459-3396, MusicFest.org
July 20
1940s Dinner & Swing Dance Gala, Riverboat on the Potomac , Colonial Beach, 804-224-7181, VisitCBVA.com
Aug. 9-10
Filipino Festival, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Richmond, 804-262-7315, FilipinoFestival.org
Aug. 9-17
Prince William County Fair, Prince William County Fairgrounds, Manassas, 703-368-0173, PWCFair.com
Sports
July 27
Kibler Valley River Run, Kibler Valley, Ararat, 276-694-7190, VisitPatrickCounty.org
July 31-Aug. 1
State Games of America, Liberty University, Lynchburg, 540-343-0987, StateGamesOfAmerica.com
Aug. 31-Sept. 1
Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club AKC Dog Agility Trials, Fredericksburg Field House, 540-361-4717, GFKC.org
History
July 19-21
Drums of the Painted Mountain PowWow, Southwest Virginia Community College, Cedar Bluff, 276-596-9281, VisitTazewellCounty.org
July 27-28
Democracy Weekend, Jamestown Settlement, Williamsburg, 757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org
Aug. 3-4
The Great Road Encampment, Eastern Montgomery Park, Elliston, 540-380-3469
Ongoing
To Arm Against an Enemy: Weapons of the Revolutionary War, DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, Williamsburg, 757-229-1000, History.org
