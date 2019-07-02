In the Summer Air

Outdoor festivals, sporting events, and more for July and August.

× Expand Balloons Over Rockbridge. Photo by Michele Fletcher Photography

Festivals

July 5-6

Balloons Over Rockbridge, Virginia Horse Center, Lexington, 540-469-3316, BalloonsOverRockbridge.com

July 19-Sept. 1

Shenandoah Valley Music Festival, Pavilion at Shrine Mont, Orkney Springs, 540-459-3396, MusicFest.org

July 20

1940s Dinner & Swing Dance Gala, Riverboat on the Potomac , Colonial Beach, 804-224-7181, VisitCBVA.com

Aug. 9-10

Filipino Festival, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Richmond, 804-262-7315, FilipinoFestival.org

Aug. 9-17

Prince William County Fair, Prince William County Fairgrounds, Manassas, 703-368-0173, PWCFair.com

Sports

July 27

Kibler Valley River Run, Kibler Valley, Ararat, 276-694-7190, VisitPatrickCounty.org

July 31-Aug. 1

State Games of America, Liberty University, Lynchburg, 540-343-0987, StateGamesOfAmerica.com

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Greater Fredericksburg Kennel Club AKC Dog Agility Trials, Fredericksburg Field House, 540-361-4717, GFKC.org

History

July 19-21

Drums of the Painted Mountain PowWow, Southwest Virginia Community College, Cedar Bluff, 276-596-9281, VisitTazewellCounty.org

July 27-28

Democracy Weekend, Jamestown Settlement, Williamsburg, 757-253-4838, HistoryIsFun.org

Aug. 3-4

The Great Road Encampment, Eastern Montgomery Park, Elliston, 540-380-3469

Ongoing

To Arm Against an Enemy: Weapons of the Revolutionary War, DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum, Williamsburg, 757-229-1000, History.org

Share the Date: Tell us about your upcoming event, and we might share it in print! Send an email to Editors@CapeFear.com with the event name, date(s), location, sponsor, admission price, contact info, and a brief description. Plus, submit your event to our online calendar here.