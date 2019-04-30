In the Garden

Celebrate spring in Virginia with these upcoming events.

× Expand Photo by Donna Moulton

May 3

The Colonial Williamsburg Governor’s Palace transforms into an 18th century affair during Mr. Jefferson’s Palace Garden Party. Guests enjoy dancing, libations, and a Shakespearean performance in honor of the third president’s love of the Bard. ColonialWilliamsburg.com

May 4

Dozens of vendors will offer annuals, perennials, trees, bird houses, handmade crafts, and much more at the 6th Annual Buchanan Garden Festival at Buchanan Town Park. Activities begin with an old-fashioned May Pole dance at the historic Wilson Warehouse/Community House. TownOfBuchanan.com

May 10

Enjoy strawberries on ice cream, children’s activities, and live music at the Annual Strawberry Festival at the Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount, sponsored by Franklin Heights Baptist Church. VisitFranklinCountyVa.org

May 11-12

More than 850 species of flowering plants grown in Shenandoah National Park, and many are expected to be blooming for Wildflower Weekend in Luray. Join walks, talks, and workshops led by rangers to learn about native flowers. NPS.gov

May 11-12

More than 90 Virginia and out-of-state vendors offer vegetables, native plants, small trees, garden art, honey, gardening tools, and more for sale at the State Arboretum’s Garden Fair in Boyce. Blandy.Virginia.edu

May 17-19

The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen hosts a weekend of demonstrations, workshops, wildflower walks, and a native plant sale at their Spring Wildflower Symposium in Roseland. TWNF.org

May 18

Go behind the scenes at Wisteria Farm and Vineyard in Stanley and join the Spring Planting of the Grapes. See how the wine-making process starts by helping plant, and then enjoy tastings when the work is done. Go back in August for Pick ‘Em & Stomp ‘Em day. WisteriaVineyard.com

June

Drive along the Colonial Parkway and see fields of the beautiful Yorktown Onions, wild purple plants that bloom every summer and can only be found in York County. Finish your trip at the Riverwalk Landing to visit the gift shop named after these iconic blooms. YorkCounty.gov

June 22-23

Try lavender-infused foods like chicken salad, ice cream, lemonade, and more at Beliveau Estate Winery’s Lavender Festival in Blacksburg. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon learning about the herb, accompanied by harp music, as well as lavender plants and products for sale. BeliveauEstate.com