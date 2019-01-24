In Other Brews

The Virginia Beer Museum’s dedication to our beer heritage.
Photo courtesy of Virginia Beer Museum
From the first ale brewed in Jamestown in the early 1600s to the craft beer renaissance of today, the Virginia Beer Museum in Front Royal both celebrates and tells the story of the Commonwealth’s beer heritage. Inside, visitors find rooms full of memorabilia from various brewing milestones, such as George Washington’s “small beer” recipe, while outside they can sip on local craft beers from one of the tasting room’s 18 taps and raise a glass to the museum’s central mission: to combine history, community, and beer. VirginiaBeerMuseum.com
Upcoming Events
Jan. 26 — Robert Burns Night: A celebration of the Scottish poet
Nearby Breweries
Barrel Oak Farm Taphouse, Delaplane
Backroom Brewery, Middletown
Siblings’ Rivalry Brewery, Strasburg
Woodstock Brewhouse, Woodstock
Ridge Runner Farms & Brewing Company, Maurertown