In Full Bloom

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts pairs floral arrangements with works of art.

Floral interpretation of George Bellows' Tennis at Newport by Christina McCoy and Anne Poarch, Tuckahoe Garden Club. Photo by Travis Fullerton

Floral interpretation of Adolph Gottleib's Rolling by Jean Fender and Gloria Crump, Hilliard Park Garden Club and Richmond Designer's Guild. Photo by David Stover

Floral interpretation of W. J. Pringle's A Sportsman Talking to His Beater after Coursing by Kay Gray and Erica Gilliam, Oxford Garden Club and Richmond Designer's Guild. Photo by David Stover

Floral interpretation of Ralph Goings' Burger Chef Interior by Genny Chase, Kilmarnock Garden Club. Photo by David Stover

In partnership with the Garden Club of Virginia, floral designers from around the state create floral interpretations of art on display in VMFA’s permanent collections for the Richmond museum’s annual Fine Arts & Flowers exhibition. The event kicks off with the Kaleidoscope of Flowers gala Oct. 24, followed by three days of lectures and floral design workshops concluding with the Flowers in Fashion luncheon and fashion show highlighting designs from VCU students. Proceeds from the event benefit VMFA’s Artmobile initiative. VMFA.museum

Event Highlights

Wed., Oct. 24 — Kaleidoscope of Flowers gala preview, 7-10 p.m., Atrium

Thurs., Oct. 25 — The Allure of Color in Floral Design featuring guest speaker Lewis Miller, 10 a.m., Leslie Cheek Theater

Thurs., Oct. 25 — Floral Images in Art Nouveau and Art Deco Objects curator walking tour, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Galleries of Decorative Arts

Fri., Oct. 26 — Remco’s World of Flowers: Art and Event Design featuring guest speaker Remco van Vliet, 10 a.m., Leslie Cheek Theater

Fri., Oct. 26 — Still Lifes-Still Alive master floral design workshop with Remco van Vliet, 2 p.m., Claiborne Robertson Room

Fri., Oct. 26 — American Art: The Floral Impulse curator walking tour, 3:30-5:30 p.m., American Galleries

Sat., Oct. 27 — Art of Inspiration floral workshop with David Pippen, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Claiborne Robertson Room

Sat., Oct. 27 — Flowers in Fashion luncheon and fashion show, 12 p.m., Marble Hall