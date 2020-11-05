In-Cider Scoop

× Expand Photo courtesy of Virginia Association of Cider Makers Virginia Cider Week is Nov. 13-22.

Virginia Cider Week will look a little different this year.

Since 2012, cider makers (and lovers) across the Commonwealth have been celebrating what has been dubbed the “hard cider revival” sweeping the South. Virginia is the first state to have an official cider week (Nov. 13-22) that cannot be stopped, even by the COVID-19 pandemic. “While the formats may look a little different, we can still celebrate what makes Virginia cider special,” says Anne Shelton, president of the Virginia Association of Cider Makers.

The cider industry, like many industries across the state, has strived to adapt to the ever-changing circumstances of the last several months. “Instead of tastings at grocery stores and restaurants, expect cider pairing specials and new offerings,” Shelton says. A total of 23 cideries will participate this year. CiderWeekVA.com