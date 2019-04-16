In A Pickle

Recipes for pickled eggs.

× Expand Photography by Tyler Darden. Styling by Diana Jeffra. Props courtesy of Crème de la Crème.

Mustard-pickled Eggs

12 eggs

2 cups white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1 tablespoon celery seed

1 tablespoon cloves

½ cup white onion, very thinly sliced

Hard boil the eggs, let cool, and then peel. Combine the next seven ingredients in a pot over medium-high heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Pour mixture over eggs, add the onion, and refrigerate for 24 hours.

Mustard-pickled eggs and beet-pickled eggs.

Beet-pickled Eggs

12 eggs

3-4 large beets, peeled and halved

1 cup vinegar

¾ cup sugar

½ cup white onion, very thinly sliced

Hard boil the eggs, let cool, and then peel. Combine beets, vinegar, and sugar in a pot over medium-high heat until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Pour mixture over eggs, add the onion, and refrigerate for 24 hours.

The Devil Is In the Details

How to achieve the perfect hard boil.

Place the eggs in a large pot. Add cold water to cover. Slowly bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Once boiling, reduce heat to low and cook for 20 minutes. Drain eggs and allow to cool before peeling.

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.