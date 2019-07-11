The advanced technology of ancient Pompeii.

× Expand Glass flasks. Photo courtesy of National Archaeological Museum of Naples

The story of Pompeii is known for its end, but the incident that brought about the destruction of the city is also what preserved the life of its society. The Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond will tell the story of life before the eruption of Mt. Vesuvius in 79 A.D. with the exhibition Pompeii: The Immortal City, opening June 8.

Casted body of a woman. Photo courtesy of Tempora

“So many issues that we have today they had back then, too—traffic, monuments, storm water,” says Richard Conti, chief wonder officer of the museum. The exhibition, curated by the Galileo Museum of Florence and National Archaeological Museum of Naples, will explore life in Pompeii through the lens of science and technology with replica machines, multimedia immersive experiences, and artifacts, including cast figures.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the Forge makerspace will host a make-your-own mosaic tile work activity, the Boost Kitchen will feature ancient Roman recipes, and Science on Tap, the museum’s 21+ after-hours event series featuring local beer and cocktails, will be volcano-themed on July 11. The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 3. SMV.org

This article originally appeared in our June 2019 issue.