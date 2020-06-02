If Walls Could Talk

Richmond’s curated online art gallery and consultation company.

Art gives a voice to the walls we surround ourselves with,” says Liza Pruitt, citing her company motto. “I want to connect people with the art that speaks their language.” Pruitt calls her business, Liza Pruitt Collective, a curated online art gallery and consultation company. Based in Richmond but representing more than 25 artists from across the country, many of them discovered during her own travels, Pruitt promotes and sells original artwork online and at art shows nationwide. She purposely chooses pieces that range in size, color, style, medium, and price “to ensure there is at least one piece that speaks to every collector.” (Prices range from $85 to about $3,000.) For those who aren’t sure which piece goes with a room or how to display it, Pruitt offers onsite consulting, framing, and installation services. LizaPruitt.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.