If the Dress Fits

Our editors share their favorite wedding gowns from Virginia Living Weddings.

We are honored here at Virginia Living to be able to share images from real weddings around the state in our annual special issue, Virginia Living Weddings. From among the hundreds of submissions we receive each year, we have had the task of selecting just a handful to appear in our pages—a tough task indeed when each is distinctive and beautiful in its own way.

Still, over the years, some have stood out to us, many for the exquisite gowns the brides wore. There’s just something about a wedding gown, isn’t there, to stoke the romantic’s imagination?

That’s why we have asked our editors to share their favorites … from sleek and elegant satin to classic ballgown glamour in endless layers of tulle, these are the gowns that have captivated us.

Erin Parkhurst, Editor

Emma Long & Brooks Garber • June 6, 2015 • Keswick Hall, Keswick

About the dress: Purchased from The Wedding Shop, in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Emma’s elegant beaded gown came from Israeli designer Inbal Dror—although as a surprise, the bride first wore her mother’s 1975 wedding dress to the couple’s signing ceremony, or ketubah, which precedes Jewish nuptials.

Why I like it: I love it because the beading is so delicate and seems to float on top of dreamy layers of silk and tulle. It is chic, but still very romantic.

Sonda Andersson Pappan, Art Director

Kathleen Comer & Anthony Mozzi • April 30, 2016 • Woman’s Club of Portsmouth, Portsmouth

About the dress: A Temperley London gown from the renowned Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, Kathleen’s wedding dress was an ivory lace-embroidered sheath with a pin-tucked gather at the waist.

Why I like it: I love the vintage-inspired elegance.

Caitlyn Vanischak, Assistant Art Director

Megan Mulsteff & Cyrus Baird • October 29, 2016 • Creek’s Edge Winery, Lovettsville

About the dress: Megan’s tulle and lace ballgown with sweetheart neckline came from Tiffany’s Bridal in Henrico and lends perfectly to the classic southern elegance the couple hoped their wedding would evoke.

Why I like it: It’s a very classic silhouette but it’s unique because of that slight rosy tint underneath. The pop of color makes it something you don’t see every day, plus I’m a sucker for a beaded top, so combined with the lace and tulle it was like a perfect storm.

Erin Laray Stubbs, Digital Editor

Lauren Barnes & Alex Bonetti • May 22, 2015 • Keswick Vineyards, Keswick

About the dress: Lauren’s dress was designed by Leanne Marshall and purchased from Lovely Bride in New York City. A-line with cap sleeves, the dress overlay is made entirely from lace.

Why I like it: The dress isn’t just a beautiful example of classical elegance, but it perfectly suits the bride’s look. The lace is understated but still surprising and unique.

Sandra Shelley, Contributing Editor

Asya Gyurjyan & Bradon Marsh • June 14, 2014 • Christopher Newport University, Newport News

About the dress: This Oleg Cassini design was purchased from David's Bridal in Newport News. The dress is a taffeta strapless gown with a full floral embroidered skirt.

Why I like it: When I see this gown, I think Old World and fun, like a fabulous wedding in an old Italian town. The skirt resembles her bouquet of roses which adds to the fun.