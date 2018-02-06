Ice Ice Baby

Skate like nobody's watching.

With the 2018 Winter Olympics upon us, why not take a spin or two around an ice skating rink? Here, we tell you where to skate, how to stay warm, what to watch for in the Olympics and more. Now lace up and have an ice day.

Think Rink

Lahaye Ice Center in Lynchburg is the home of Liberty University’s hockey and figure skating teams, but it’s also open to the public. The Pentagon Row Ice Rink in Arlington is the second largest outdoor skate arena in Virginia, open 365 days, and The Omni Homestead Resort Ice Rink in Hot Springs is Olympic-sized. The Elmwood on Ice rink in downtown Roanoke is open until Jan. 28 and Liberty’s Ice Pavilion in Williamsburg is open until Feb. 20.

Go Figure

Avoid ankle and shin soreness from rental skate usage by purchasing your own pair. For

beginners, Rudy Lukow, retail director of the Pro-Shop at the Kettler Iceplex in Arlington, suggests the Riedell 625 Soar model ($79.99). Their stability and blade quality make them far superior to the average rental. KettlerCapitalsIceplex.com/proshop

Bundle Up

A fur can be the perfect weather-appropriate statement piece on the rink, like a bomber jacket made of mink or fox by Juergen Seifert, a fourth-generation master furrier at Silverman Furs in Newport News. “I make them with a zipper and elastic waistband. It’s a sporty jacket and it’s comfortable,” says Seifert. The custom-tailored garment starts at $2,200. SilvermanFurs.com

Eyes on the Ice

Cheer for the U.S. figure skating and speed skating teams at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang. NBC will broadcast the games beginning Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. with men’s and pairs short programs. TeamUSA.org

