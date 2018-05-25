Three of our favorite recipes for homemade ice cream.

Coconut and Lime Gelato

2 cans full cream and unsweetened coconut milk 3/4 cup fine white sugar 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice 3 fresh mangoes thin sweet wafers

Stir the first three ingredients in a small saucepan over a gentle heat. When all the sugar is dissolved, remove from stove and chill in the refrigerator. When thoroughly chilled, pour the liquid into an ice cream maker. Follow instructions of your ice cream maker for gelato and, when formed, store in a tightly covered container in the freezer until ready to use.

To serve, scoop sorbet into a shallow dish lined with fresh sliced mango. Place a thin sweet wafer on the side of the plate and garnish with a sprig of mint or a wedge of lime.

Serves 4-6

Malt Ice Cream

2 cups whole milk 1 ¼ cup cream ¼ cup corn syrup ¼ cup sugar 1 teaspoon xanthan gum (thickener) 2 tablespoons malt syrup ½ teaspoon kosher salt

Combine milk, cream and corn syrup in sauce pan. Combine sugar and xanthan gum, set aside. Bring milk mixture to a gentle simmer. Slowly whisk in sugar mixture. Continue mixing until it reaches a boil, and keep whisking for 5 minutes. Add malt syrup and salt and strain into a sealable container. Chill in refrigerator for 4 hours. Churn custard in ice cream maker. Serve alone, or with brownies or bread pudding.

Serves 8-10

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

2 cups milk 1 cup heavy cream 2 cups half and half 5 ears of corn, shucked and cut off the cob (reserve the cobs) 1 teaspoon salt 1 ¼ cups sugar 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract 8 egg yolks

Combine all the liquids in a large stockpot. Add the corn cobs and the kernels to the liquid with the salt. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat and let steep for 1 hour. Discard the cobs, purée the mixture until smooth, strain and set aside.

In a large saucepan, whisk the sugar and vanilla into the eggs, mixing thoroughly. Place over low heat and, while whisking, slowly pour 1 cup of the hot corn liquid into the yolk mixture. Simmer over low heat, stirring continuously, while adding the remaining corn liquid. Cook until the custard has thickened slightly and coats the back of a spoon. Chill the custard, and then process in an ice cream maker according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Serve alone or with lemon olive oil cake.

Serves 6-8

