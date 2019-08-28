Hunter’s Harvest

Sport shooting and more at Primland.

× Expand Brian Gomsak © Brian Gomsak Photos courtesy of Primland Resort

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Patrick County and spanning 12,000 acres, Primland is the hunter’s ultimate cornucopia. The Meadows of Dan luxury resort offers a range of packages, allowing guests to harvest their bounty of choice.

Wingshooting is the signature activity at the Orvis-endorsed lodge, and guests can participate in European-style upland-release shoots or driven shoots. A guided upland shoot provides the opportunity to harvest pheasant, bobwhite quail, and chukar in small-grain and warm-season grasses. In driven shoots, gun loaders and dog handlers will assist hunters as the pheasant are flushed.

In April and May, turkey hunts over rugged terrain are offered and require full camouflage. Those seeking deer, available from October through December, have the option of elevated hunting from blinds and stands or from the ground, and can also engage in archery hunts.

Fly fishermen have access to the Dan River, home to wild brown, brook, and rainbow trout, as well as stocked ponds. Guests can also have their birds, game, and fish cleaned and processed.

Other activities available include archery, air rifle, sporting clays, and tomahawk throwing. Primland.com

This article originally appeared in our Best of Virginia 2019 issue.