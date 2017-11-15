Humble Roots

10 of our favorite vegetarian restaurants.

× 1 of 3 Expand Herbed ricotta cannelloni from Legume Restaurant in Fredericksburg. Photos by Fred + Elliott Photography × 2 of 3 Expand Butternut squash risotto with pomegranate molasses from Legume Restaurant in Fredericksburg. × 3 of 3 Expand Mexican chocolate and avocado mousse from Legume Restaurant in Fredericksburg. Prev Next

Legume Kitchen and Bar is Fredericksburg’s new culinary brainchild of chef Raymond Renault and wife Jessica, owners of La Petite Auberge. The restaurant features vegetarian, vegan and pescatarian cuisine, but eschews the hippie hype and green preaching that permeates many eateries of its kind. The chef approaches each dish as a challenge and experiment and has subsequently produced delectable results: gluten-free butternut squash risotto drizzled with pomegranate molasses and topped with pomegranate seeds and an edible orchid blossom, crispy eggplant fries garnished with spicy honey and rosemary and accompanied by whipped goat cheese.

Writer Logan Ward visited the herbivore haven and found the philosophy of French gastronome Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin fitting for such an inspired menu—“The discovery of a new dish confers more happiness on humanity than the discovery of a new star.” Renault seems to concur.

Don’t miss our December 2017 issue for more on this new spot serving up vegetarian dishes without a side of self-righteousness. Plus, check out these some of our other favorite vegetarian and vegan haunts around the state.

Blue Phoenix Café, Lexington

Dish not to miss: Radical Rubenesque—grilled tofu, fried homemade sauerkraut, homemade Russian dressing, organic red onions, organic tomato, served on whole wheat or gluten free bread. BluePhoenixCafe.com

My Vegan Sweet Tooth, Virginia Beach

Dish not to miss: Vegan cinnamon roll with homemade vegan butter cream topping. MyVeganSweetTooth.com

The Juice Place, Charlottesville

Dish not to miss: Rice Bowl—brown rice, tahini sauce, shiitake mushrooms, organic baby spinach, tofu. TheJuicePlaceCville.com

The Little Grill Collective, Harrisonburg

Dish not to miss: Wheat Blue Monkey Pancakes—organic stone ground flour, agave, bananas, fresh blueberries. LGC.coop

Millie’s Living Café, Lynchburg

Dish not to miss: Taco Salad Wrap—walnut meat, fresh guacamole, vegan sriracha cheese sauce, diced cucumber, cilantro. MilliesLivingCafe.com

Gillie’s, Blacksburg

Dish not to miss: Gillie’s Burger—homemade black bean patty, organic greens, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on a Mediterranean chickpea bun. GilliesRestaurant.net

Sunflower Vegetarian Restaurant, Falls Church & Vienna

Dish not to miss: Lam Tofu—steamed sliced organic tofu, sautéed shredded vegetarian ham and vegetarian chicken, pickled mustard, organic king oyster mushrooms, shredded ginger, fresh basil, watercress. CrystalSunflower.com

The Green Cat, Virginia Beach

Dish not to miss: Pinto Bean & Lentil Chili—pinto beans, lentils, quinoa, tomato, carrots, green peppers, red onion, garlic, vegetable broth. TheGreenCatVA.com

GreenFare Organic Café, Herndon

Dish not to miss: Organic Spinach & Sweet Potato Lasagna—broccoli, carrots, olives, mushrooms, tofu, homemade marinara sauce, pine nut topping. Gluten free option available with organic eggplant in place of wheat noodles. GreenFare.com

Fresca on Addison, Richmond

Dish not to miss: Lentil Burger—avocado, romaine, red onion, vegan spicy mayo, served on a freshly baked homemade pita. FrescaOnAddison.com