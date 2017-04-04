The Garden Club of Virginia's 83rd Annual Daffodil Show.

The Garden Club of Virginia’s 83rd Annual Daffodil Show will be hosted by the Huntington Garden Club at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton April 4 - 6. This year’s events will judge daffodils from across the Commonwealth in three major divisions: horticulture (for grown and arranged specimens), artistic (which invites participants to use one of several sculptures to artistically arrange their flowers) and photography (which considers portraits, still lifes, landscapes and abstracts). Registration is accepted through 9:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 5. Entries will be on display through 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 6. Admission is free. GCVirginia.org

Not to Miss:

American Daffodil Society Daffodil Judging School

Tuesday, April 4, 8:15 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Those wishing to attend for information only or to become a daffodil show judge are invited to spend the day in session with the American Daffodil Society (ADS) Judging School. Topics covered will include: cutting, conditioning and grooming, protecting and transporting of blooms, detailed ethics and judging guidelines, and choosing champions. Student who which to complete the program will be tested on the topics covered and identifications of daffodil species. Registration is $20 - $35.

Awards Presented to First, Second and Third Place Winners

Wednesday, April 5, 2:30 p.m.

Winners will be selected in a number of classes and divisions by a panel of ADS judges based on blooms' color and size variants. First place winners will receive a trophy. Each category will also issue a ribbon for honorable mentions. From among the first place winners, one Best Bloom will be selected for the show.