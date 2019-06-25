House Harmony

Complementing your landscape with your home.

Want your home to be the envy of the neighborhood? Here’s a secret. When landscaping works in harmony with the design of your house, it’s a match made in heaven! Here are some things to consider when boosting the curb appeal of your home.

Proportion and Scale

A small, one-story house with a tiny yard is dwarfed by towering trees. A miniature bush in the midst of a huge lawn may look ridiculous. The elements of your landscaping need to match the scale and proportion of everything else. Take note of the length, width, and height of your house. Knowing the general measurements will keep you from choosing disproportionate trees and shrubs. The exterior design should be pleasing to the eye. You can also create from the inside out. This modern sanctuary in Richmond was designed to allow the homeowners to look out on the landscape from within. And remember: Plants grow. So when choosing plants, shrubs, and trees, keep in mind how large each will grow so your design still looks good in the future.

Keep the Style of a Particular Period or Region

When the architecture of your home reflects the style of a certain era, such as a Victorian, or a region, like Adobe, your landscaping should do the same. Do a little homework and find out what yards looked like when your type of home originated. The Greek Revival began in the U.S. and, particularly in Virginia, works well with natural-looking water features, gazebos, and pergolas. The landscapes of large and stately Georgian homes, such as the George Wythe house in Williamsburg, or Federal homes, like the John Marshall House in Richmond, focus on simple, straight lines. And colorful potted plants and flowers draw attention to the large front porches of the Craftsman. A bit of research can take you all the way back to what looks best with your house. When the architecture of your home is prevalent to a certain region, consider using indigenous plants. You can increase the amount of native vegetation in your landscaping by planting indigenous trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Consider Colors

Coordinating the colors of your home and garden enhances the curb appeal and unites the design. Neutrals, greens, browns, and beiges, are the easiest to work with. Flowers and foliage are important for contrast, and brick homes and brightly colored houses shine when acting as the backdrop for vibrant landscaping. Also, look beyond flowers for flashy foliage. Plants like the juniper Wichita blue tree thrive in the Virginia climate and provide both color and windbreak for your property, year-round.

Choose the Best Grass Type for Your Home

What would landscaping be without a pristine lawn? It is, after all, the main focal point of many gardens. When choosing the right grass, the first consideration must be the region in which you are creating your lawn. Cool season grasses work best west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Tall fescue and perennial ryegrass are well suited to that environment and should be planted in the fall. In the Tidewater areas, Bermudagrass and zoysiagrass are your best bets. The Piedmont regions, especially Richmond, can handle both cool season and warm season grasses. Tall fescue is the most prevalent grass in the state. If you’re looking for a dark green color and fine to medium blades, Kentucky bluegrass could be the one for your lawn.

The right landscape design provides the curb appeal you crave. It brings nature to your doorstep and reflects your pride in your home--and it makes you feel good when you come home at the end of the day!